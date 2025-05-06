First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,014 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 992,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 496,231 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 769,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 29,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $306.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.92 million. Analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Montauk Renewables announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Montauk Renewables from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Montauk Renewables from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $6.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

