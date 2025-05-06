First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $19,379,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,057,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,433,000 after purchasing an additional 126,144 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,947,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,597,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
UTF opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $26.31.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
