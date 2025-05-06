First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amer Sports by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881,504 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,316,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,720,000 after buying an additional 2,401,302 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,182 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,913,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,518,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.45.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.