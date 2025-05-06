First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,101,000 after buying an additional 340,854 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,155,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,681.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 135,003 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 125,438 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 624,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,525,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ANIP. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -131.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $73.72.

Insider Activity

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $60,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,711.50. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $25,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,914.85. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $197,792. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

