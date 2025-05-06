First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,597 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACLS. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair lowered Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS stock opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

