First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.89 Million Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Gogo worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Gogo by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.93. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.80 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 13.94%. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oakleigh Thorne bought 30,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $198,236.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 711,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,510.37. This represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

