First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 55,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Chris Temple bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 96.73%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

