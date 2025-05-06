First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.98 Million Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 23,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Gentherm worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,427,000 after acquiring an additional 74,758 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 157,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at $15,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentherm news, CEO William T. Presley bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $74,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,411.01. The trade was a 1.90 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $818.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $353.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

