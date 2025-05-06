First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NPK. Barclays PLC raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 55.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

NPK opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.73. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The conglomerate reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $134.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

