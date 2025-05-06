First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Standex International were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Standex International by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Standex International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Standex International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $158.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $212.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.65.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Standex International’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standex International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.33.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

