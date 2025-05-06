First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.20 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,154,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,157 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 420.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 479,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 387,316 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 208,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

