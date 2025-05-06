First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

