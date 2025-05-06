First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 20,894 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 58,830 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 235,067 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 67,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 550,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $762.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

