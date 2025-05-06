First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,949 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 727,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,744. This trade represents a 8.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,501.16. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KW opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently -85.71%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

