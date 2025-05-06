First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 316.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,475 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of NeoGenomics worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.41. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $168.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

