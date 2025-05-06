First Trust Advisors LP Sells 135,535 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,535 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Getty Realty worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Getty Realty by 923.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 715.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

GTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

NYSE GTY opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.37%.

