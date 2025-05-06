First Trust Advisors LP Sells 22,517 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,517 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,605,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $275,600,000 after acquiring an additional 51,253 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1,787.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,533,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,809,000 after buying an additional 2,399,351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,456,401 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after buying an additional 81,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,993 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 184,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

PFS stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

