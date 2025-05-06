First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,202 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

Shares of MCB opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.62 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $826,520.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,401.84. This represents a 13.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman Scott sold 3,293 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $199,457.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,911.22. This represents a 20.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,381 shares of company stock worth $1,361,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

