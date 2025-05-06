First Trust Advisors LP Sells 50,951 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,951 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,233,483.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,952,954.72. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,132 shares of company stock worth $5,249,355. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Guardant Health Trading Down 6.0 %

GH stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.49. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $52.92.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

