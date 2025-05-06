First Trust Advisors LP Sells 8,253 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 795.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 101.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

In other news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,148 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $35,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,941.65. The trade was a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $52,474.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,769.16. This trade represents a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,469 shares of company stock worth $319,190 over the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

