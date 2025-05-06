First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 340,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Humacyte as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen Sebelius purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,393.24. The trade was a 121.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale A. Sander acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,118. This trade represents a 97.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 83,993 shares of company stock worth $118,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUMA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

HUMA stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $195.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

