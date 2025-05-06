First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNCY. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 260.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 84,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 695.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 224,774 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 196,094 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,841,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 224,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SNCY. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.51 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,662 shares of company stock worth $68,045 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.