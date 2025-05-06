First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,831 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 474.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 52,923 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 829.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYGN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.61.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MYGN opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.