First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC – Free Report) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,908 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMSC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 171,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000.

MMSC opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

The First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (MMSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that utilizes a multi-manager approach to provide exposure to small-cap US growth stocks. MMSC was launched on Oct 13, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

