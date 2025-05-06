Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FLO. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.