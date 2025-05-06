Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fluor from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $34.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Fluor has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fluor by 222.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

