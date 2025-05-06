Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 1,245.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 15,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Futu by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FUTU shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

FUTU opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average is $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $130.88.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

