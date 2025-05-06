FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Neogen Issued By Zacks Research

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Neogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

NEOG opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.77. Neogen has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Neogen by 1,495.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy M. Rocklin acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $62,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,072.13. The trade was a 52.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Borel bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,717.86. This trade represents a 137.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 67,500 shares of company stock worth $331,525 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

