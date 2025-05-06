FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:WEL Issued By Raymond James

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst M. Freeman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
