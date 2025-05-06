FY2025 EPS Estimates for OSI Systems Boosted by Roth Capital

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research note issued on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $9.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.13. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

OSI Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

OSIS stock opened at $220.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $227.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.54.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 139.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

