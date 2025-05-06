FY2025 EPS Estimates for Vista Gold Raised by HC Wainwright

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vista Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.97 on Monday. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

