General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GAM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Price Performance

General American Investors stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35.

General American Investors Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

In other General American Investors news, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,500. The trade was a 20.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trust Fbo Altschul Arthur G, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $49,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,885 shares of company stock valued at $121,691 and have sold 15,199 shares valued at $376,971. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General American Investors Profile

(Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

See Also

