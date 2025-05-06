Genmab A/S (GMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. On average, analysts expect Genmab A/S to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GMAB
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genmab A/S
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.