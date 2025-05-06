Genmab A/S (GMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. On average, analysts expect Genmab A/S to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMAB. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GMAB

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.