Geron (GERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. On average, analysts expect Geron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GERN opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $904.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GERN. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

