Geron (GERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. On average, analysts expect Geron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Geron Stock Up 2.9 %
GERN opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $904.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Geron
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Geron
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.