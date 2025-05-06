Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Getty Images were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Getty Images by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Getty Images by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Getty Images in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Getty Images by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GETY opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $810.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GETY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.45 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, March 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 124,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $264,202.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,449.76. This trade represents a 8.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 18,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $39,410.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,862 shares in the company, valued at $262,587.44. The trade was a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,668 shares of company stock worth $480,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

