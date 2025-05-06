GIL Q3 EPS Forecast Increased by National Bank Financial

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.80. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,970,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,950,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $97,275,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 604.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,071 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,769,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,121 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,668,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,571,000 after acquiring an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

