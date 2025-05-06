Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.68. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.72 million, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

About Gladstone Commercial

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 461.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

