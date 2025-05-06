Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of GORO opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $74.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 669.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155,664 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 251,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 134,077 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

