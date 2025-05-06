Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. 2,226,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 672,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Get Golden Heaven Group alerts:

Golden Heaven Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41.

Institutional Trading of Golden Heaven Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Heaven Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Golden Heaven Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Heaven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Heaven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.