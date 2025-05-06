Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance
GT stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $13.26.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.
