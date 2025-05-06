Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GT stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

