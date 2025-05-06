Green Plains (GPRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share and revenue of $605.62 million for the quarter.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPRE opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.20.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

