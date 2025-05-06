Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,233,483.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,202,672 shares in the company, valued at $107,952,954.72. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 107,132 shares of company stock worth $5,249,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of GH stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

