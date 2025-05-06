HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 476,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 89,126 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $36.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HASI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

