Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HBIO. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HBIO

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 63.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.