Head-To-Head Survey: Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) & Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Dianthus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and Ascendis Pharma A/S”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dianthus Therapeutics $6.24 million 111.04 -$43.56 million ($2.60) -8.29 Ascendis Pharma A/S $363.64 million 28.63 -$409.12 million ($7.10) -24.05

Dianthus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dianthus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dianthus Therapeutics and Ascendis Pharma A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dianthus Therapeutics 0 0 7 2 3.22 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 15 0 3.00

Dianthus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $54.33, indicating a potential upside of 152.13%. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus target price of $216.07, indicating a potential upside of 26.55%. Given Dianthus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dianthus Therapeutics is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dianthus Therapeutics -1,250.32% -21.68% -20.88% Ascendis Pharma A/S -104.54% N/A -39.23%

Summary

Dianthus Therapeutics beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.