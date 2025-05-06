Head to Head Survey: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) vs. Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Free Report) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unico American and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $1.15 billion 2.09 $85.98 million $2.89 20.54

Risk & Volatility

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American.

Unico American has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unico American and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American N/A N/A N/A Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 12.24% 16.39% 3.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.4% of Unico American shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Unico American and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unico American 0 0 0 0 0.00 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 4 6 1 2.73

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $59.88, indicating a potential upside of 0.87%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Unico American.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Unico American on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also offers commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it provides group dental, vision, and life insurance policies. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

