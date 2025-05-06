Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $166,278,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,276,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,133,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,668,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,226,000 after buying an additional 219,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,523,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,313,000 after acquiring an additional 208,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 984,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 177,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 1.4 %

HCSG stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

