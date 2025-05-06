Hess (NYSE:HES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.46.

Hess Stock Performance

HES stock opened at $128.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.69. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,117,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Hess by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

