iA Financial Q1 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.75.

Shares of IAG opened at C$134.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$84.29 and a 12 month high of C$141.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$129.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$129.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.40, for a total transaction of C$375,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $1,731,044. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

