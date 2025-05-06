iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded iBio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in iBio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of iBio worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.
